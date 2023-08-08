In the most recent episode of The Missing Pod, which is run by the Missing People group, they look at the story of Sandra Collins.

Sandra has been missing from Killala since December 4 2000.

Almost 23 years later her brother Patrick spoke to podcast host Pandora Skyes to raise awareness for her missing person case.

Throughout the series, The Missing looks at different long-term missing person cases and asks their listeners to help in the search for them.

Patrick Collins spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey about the podcast and how the release comes during a difficult week for the family: