Some listeners to Midwest Radio News say that they witnessed “scores of dead fish” washed up onto the beach as they walked along the Shore Road in Belmullet on Saturday last.

They indicate that they had not witnessed any such fish kill at this location before.

Questions are now being raised over the cause of the incident and if it was in any way related to the closure by Mayo County Council of the tidal pool at Belmullet on Tuesday last, August 1st.

The tidal pool was closed by the local authority due to high levels of unspecified bacteria caused by rain pollution and run off.

Midwest News has contacted both Mayo County Council and the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority for clarification today and we are awaiting a response from both authorities.