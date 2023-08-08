Bus Éireann is encouraging customers to take the bus when travelling to Ireland West Airport Knock this summer.

Young Adult passengers can travel on Route 440 Westport/Athlone services to Ireland West Airport Knock for €2.63 using the TFI Go App, while adults can travel for €5.25 using their Leap card.

Kieran McShea, Bus Éireann, Service Delivery Manager, North West says that its services to the airport are frequent, with six daily services operating from Westport, Monday to Saturday and three services on a Sunday.

Donal Healy, Head of Aviation Business Development, Marketing & Communications, Ireland West Knock Airport says Bus Eireann services provide enhanced travel options for the 100,000+ visitors travelling to the region, who visit the West and North West each year.

Bus Éireann Route 440 Westport to Athlone serves Castlebar, Swinford, Ireland West Airport, Knock, Claremorris, Ballyhaunis, Ballinlough, Castlerea, Ballintober, Ballymoe, Roscommon Hospital, Ballymurray, Knockcroghery, Lecarrow, Kiltoom and Athlone. The first morning service arrives at Ireland West Knock Airport at 8.01am and the last departure from Ireland West Knock Airport leaves at 7.57pm.

The TFI Go app allows you to buy tickets directly from your phone, your ticket is downloaded to the app and can be used to travel straight away. There is no need for printing, just activate before each journey and show your driver while boarding.

When using a TFI Leap Card on Bus Éireann PSO services, customers can get a 30% discount on single adult fares. For more information on TFI Leap fares and how to apply for a student or Young Adult Leap Card visit www.leapcard.ie.