Uisce Éireann is working with Roscommon County Council to restore water supply following a burst to a major water main in the Cloonfad area.

Water services crews are on the ground this morning and hope to have water restored to home and business in Cloonfad and Granlahan South by 6pm this evening.

Ger Greally, Uisce Éireann, commented: “We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and would like to thank impacted customers for their patience while we work to restore the water supply.

“I can assure those affected that repair crews are on the ground working to fix the issue. Once repairs are complete it can take up to three hours for the return of water supply to all customers. ”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. As per best practice, most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.