Serious questions need to be asked as to why a young person with a driving permit travelling to work can have their car seized by gardai, if not accompanied by a fully licensed driver, while at the same time drug dealers are not immediately dealt with in the same way, if stopped by gardai. That’s the view of Erris based Fine Gael councillor Gerry Coyle.

He argues that if a learner driver cannot access a driving test for twelve months, that's the state's fault, not the fault of the driver.

The councillor raised his concerns last month with Minister McEntee when she visited county Mayo, and had also raised it at a recent meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District.

Councillor Coyle has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley why the situation cannot be allowed to continue…