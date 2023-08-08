Gardaí in county Roscommon have renewed an appeal for information regarding a series of recent marine thefts.

Outboard engines from separate marinas in the Rooskey/Strokestown area of the county were stolen last month.

A 17-foot-long, micro plus 501 sportsman boat was taken from Carrandoe Marina, Rooskey between the 12th and 14th July 2023, and was later found.

Its engine, a 20hp Tohatsu 4 stroke long shaft, is still missing.

In a separate incident, which occurred at a private marina at Cuilmore, Strokestown, between the 6th and the 13th July 2023, a 50hp Honda four stroke long shaft outboard engine was stolen.

The engine plate is stamped Bf50 2008.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Roscommon Garda Station at (090) 663 8300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.