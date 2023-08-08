350 teenagers from around the world gathered in NUI Maynooth for Foróige’s Leadership for Life Youth Conference. The conference brings together young people from the USA, Ukraine, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, South Africa and Ireland to learn how to become leaders in their own lives.

During the week-long conference the teens learn crucial life skills such as empathy, decision making, problem solving, communication skills, critical thinking and team work.

Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige, said: “The conference gives young people the chance to not just learn from the speakers and facilitators, but to learn from each other in a fun and safe environment. This week is not only about creating new relationships and learning new skills, it’s about transforming as an individual.

Six young people from Mayo attended the conference.

Guest speakers included Norah Patten, aeronautical engineer and award-winning STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) advocate from Ballina.

Other inspirational speakers included Ashwin Chacko, an Indian author, illustrator and motivational speaker based in Dublin, whose mission is to champion creativity and empower people to find their inner spark through his art, books, talks and workshops, and Jack Kavanagh, one of Ireland's leading speakers focusing on Mental and Emotional Wellbeing and DiverseAbilities.