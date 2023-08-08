People diagnosed with cancer should automatically receive a medical card.

That’s according to South Mayo based Independent Councillor Patsy O’Brien who says in the past people diagnosed with cancer received a medical card.

He says it now appears that the system has deviated away from this practice and he is calling for it to be reintroduced.

Cllr. O’Brien says a discretionary medical card should be given to anyone diagnosed with the disease for at least six months.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew....