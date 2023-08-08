The woman who died in a fire at the Marina in Carrick-on-Shannon yesterday morning has been named as Deirdre Finn and off duty member of an Garda Siochána.

She was Detective Garda Deirdre Finn from Balinteer, Dublin, and was attached to Dún Laoghaire Garda Station.

The blaze happened early yesterday morning and emergency services were called to the scene at around 8am.

Her body was removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the boat removed to a secure location.

Garda management has expressed condolences to her family.

They say support will be provided to them, as well as her colleagues locally and within the wider organisation where required.

Det Finn was a woman with "a very big heart and a very big smile" who had completed the prestigious Shannon Boat Rally shortly before her tragic death, said Kay Baxter, President of the Inland Waterways Association of Ireland, which operates the annual event.

The Garda Representative Association and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors paid tribute to Det Finn on social media.

GRA President Brendan O'Connor said the association is "devastated at the loss of a colleague and friend" adding that she was "a talented crime investigator".

He said: "Detective Garda Deirdre Finn – known as Dee – had served in the force almost 30 years and was planning to retire and enjoy the next chapter in her life.

"She made a huge contribution to the GRA over the years and was very active in the organisation."

AGSI General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said the death was "unspeakably sad" and its "thoughts and condolences" are with Det Finn's family.





