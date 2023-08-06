The proposal to convert student accommodation in Sligo into housing for refugees has been reversed by the government.

Student organisations in the west of Ireland are welcoming the decision to drop plans to convert 500 student units into refugee housing.

Outgoing President of ATU Sligo's Students' Union, Dáire Martin, feels it's the right decision.

He says that learnings must be taken from the poor handling of this situation by the Government as students who left their accommodation at the end of the last academic year had no place to stay for the forthcoming semester, until the call was changed.

Daire has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey and says he is hopeful that students can continue to rally together and prevent decisions like this ruining their college experience:

(pic: ATU Sligo)