A Sligo Councillor has welcomed news that the Abhaile scheme has been extended for an additional four years.

The scheme, which is free to access, provides supports and services to families who are in serious or long term mortgage arrears and are at risk of losing their homes.

Independent Councillor Marie Casserly says almost 26,500 households who have used the scheme have got a solution in place or are on a track to reach one.

She has been giving more details about the scheme to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: