The Connacht Fleadh will feature on TG4 tonight from 9:30pm.

Ballina hosted the festival as part of their 300 year celebration of the town – Ballina 2023.

This programme will also feature Fleadhanna from the other three provinces.

Much of the filming in Ballina took place at the competitions in the new St Mary’s Secondary SchoolCampus.

The programme will feature music and interviews from many of the competitors including interviews with organisers of the Fleadh and an interview with Dr Labhrás O’Murchú, Director General of Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann, on the success of the Ballina Fleadh.

The 2024 Connacht Fleadh will be hosted in Strokestown, Co Roscommon.