As part of Palliative Care Week 2023, All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC) is calling on people in Mayo to become better informed and to have conversations with friends and family about the benefits of palliative care.

The campaign reaches its milestone tenth year this Autumn, and will take place from 10 to 16 September.

Palliative Care Week 2023 aims to educate people across the island of Ireland about the positive impact that palliative care can have on quality of life and to encourage them to learn more about the services available, should they need them in the future.

This year’s theme is ‘Palliative Care: Living for today, Planning for tomorrow.’

It reflects the commitment of AIIHPC and its member organisations to improving the quality of life of people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Karen Charnley, AIIHPC Director, said:

“Most of us will have known someone throughout our lives who has availed of palliative care.

"These shared experiences are the reason why this year for Palliative Care Week we want to connect with as many people as possible in Mayo and help them to be better informed about all aspects of palliative care.”