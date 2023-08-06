Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in the country, according to the latest opinion poll.

Support for the party has increased by three points to 34 per cent.

This poll was carried out by Ireland Thinks for the Sunday Independent.

It shows that Sinn Féin is way out in front with a popularity rating of 34 per cent.

Trailing way behind is Fine Gael, unchanged at 19 per cent, while Fianna Fáil is down one point to 18 per cent.

Support for independents is down three to 10 per cent.

The Social Democrats, under new leader Holly Cairns, are down one to five per cent, while the Greens are up two to five per cent.

Labour is up two to four per cent, with People Before Profit on three per cent, and Aontú on two per cent .