The retained fire service have been conducting their second series of strike action for over a week now.

Across Mayo there are twelve stations with the stations opening every second day as part of the industrial action.

Six stations are open today, the other six are open tomorrow with today’s six closed, and so on.

As part of the first strike the stations in Belmullet and Achill remained open to accommodate for the distance between them and other fire stations and the vast area both units cover.

However, the Belmullet Fire Station was closed yesterday, opening today, and will be closed again on tomorrow.

This means that the closest station will be in Crossmolina.

According to Mayo Deputy Rose Conway Walsh, this is simply not good enough and particularly during the Bank Holiday weekend.

She has been outlining her concern to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey: