Minister Dara Calleary has paid tribute to the late former Councillor Padraic Gavin, who passed away yesterday.

Padraic served as a Fianna Fáil Councillor between 1983 and 1991.

Minister Calleary said that he was a wonderful servant of Mayo and Swinford in many fields.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio News …

Padraic will repose at Campbell's Funeral Home, Swinford (F12YE00) on Sunday 6th August from 4pm until 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday 7th August at 12 noon in the Church of our Lady Help of Christians, Swinford prior to burial in Kilconduff Cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Donations if desired to the Swinford Day Care Centre c/o Campbell's Funeral Directors.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on:https://www.churchservices.tv/swinford

May Padraic Rest In Peace.