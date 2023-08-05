Mayo TD Alan Dillon has provided an update on the replacement of the General Practitioner (GP) position in Lahardane.

In response to concerns from residents of Lahardane and Bofeenaun, Deputy Dillon has been in direct contact with the Health Service Executive (HSE) to ensure that a suitable and qualified replacement GP is secured without delay.

The HSE has confirmed that the GP position in Lahardane has been officially advertised, with the closing date set for 2nd August 2023. G.P. interviews for the position are scheduled to take place on 16th August 2023.

In light of the departure of Dr. Enda Loftus, the GMS panel in Lahardane was frozen from 12th July 2023. The HSE is actively managing the transfer of medical card patients to their new GP once the replacement has been appointed.

Deputy Dillon has expressed his gratitude for Dr. Loftus's service and emphasised that finding a new GP is a top priority to maintain the level of care the community deserves.

He urged the residents to remain patient during this period of transition, as the HSE is committed to conducting a thorough selection process to secure the most qualified candidate for the position.

"The health and well-being of the communities in Lahardane and Bofeenaun are of utmost importance to me, and I understand the worries of the residents regarding the departure of GP, Dr. Enda Loftus," said Deputy Dillon. "I have been in direct contact with the HSE to ensure that a suitable and qualified replacement GP is secured without delay."

"I will continue to work closely with the HSE to ensure that the residents of Lahardane have access to adequate and uninterrupted GP care," he added.