Status yellow wind and rainfall warnings have been issued for much of the country.



A rain warning for all of Leinster and Ulster will remain in place until 11 o'clock this morning, with a wind warning for Louth and Meath just ending.



Wind advisories will also remain in place for Dublin and Wicklow until 11 - and Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Munster until 1 o'clock this afternoon.



Met Éireann is urging people to be extra cautious of spot flooding and fallen debris in the affected areas.