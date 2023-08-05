Sligo University Hospital is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak which is affecting two wards, Medical Ward 7 and Medical Ward North.

Visiting restrictions are in place in these wards.

Coming into a busy bank holiday weekend we are urging the public not to visit the hospital if you are feeling unwell.

If you have symptoms like a sore throat, cough, temperature or shortness of breath please do not visit the hospital to help keep vulnerable patients safe.

Sligo University Hospital is facilitating patient visiting in all areas of the hospital not affected by the outbreak in line with national guidance.

However, visitors are being asked to be mindful of patient and staff safety.

Visitors need to follow public health guidance and perform good hand hygiene regularly during their visit to the hospital.

Grainne Mc Cann, Hospital Manager SUH said, “We are preparing for a busy weekend across health services this weekend and in addition to these pressures, COVID-19 is circulating in our communities. We are asking our local community to be mindful of the safety of our patients and staff, please do not visit the hospital if you are feeling unwell.”