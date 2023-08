There has been a 95 percent increase in the number of stray dogs entering Irish pounds between 2021 and last year.

Dog Control Statistics released by the Government today show the figure went from over 4,100 two years ago to more than 7,300 in 2022.

Meanwhile, 340 dogs were "put to sleep" in Irish pounds in 2022 - a figure that more than doubled compared to the previous year.

Dogs Trust Communications Manager, Corina Fitzsimons, says things have gotten worse again since 2022...