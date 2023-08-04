A Mayo pub has been voted Best bar in Ireland on a popular travel website.

Matt Molloy’s pub, located on Bridge Street, Westport, topped the poll on the website lovetovisitireland.com.

The website noted that Matt Molloy’s was renowned for its lively atmosphere, traditional music sessions and friendly staff, and was described as “ a must-visit for anyone looking for an authentic Irish pub experience,”

Ballaghaderreen born, Matt Molloy is one of the country’s most famous musicians. He’s an award-winning flute player with the world-famous band, The Chieftains.