The Minister for Community and Rural Development Heather Humphreys has allocated a further €1.2m today towards the Boyle Library Project.

Local Fine Gael deputy Frank Feighin says originally the Minister allocated €4.4 million for the major urban renewal project for the town, however, following procurement tenders Roscommon Co Council sought a further €1.2m which has now been fully allocated by Minister Humphreys.

The Library for Boyle project is now costed at just under €7 million when matching funding by Roscommon Co Council is added.

Last month Minister Humphreys was in Boyle to open ‘An Rioga’ at the former Royal Hotel in Boyle that has been transformed into a multipurpose creative centre that will host exhibitions and become a civic space for the town, with an outdoor space to the rear of the building.

Minister Feighin told Midwest News Editor that with today’s funding announcement, the total cost of the two projects will mean a spend of €10.3 million for Boyle….