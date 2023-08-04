A long established and popular Barbershop in Ballina town centre has announced that it is closing down

O’Rourke Barbers on Market Square, Ballina has posted on facebook that they are devastated but will not be re-opening the barber shop due to “circumstances beyond our control and ongoing health issues”.

The post reads -

We are absolutely devastated to let you all know that due to circumstances beyond our control and ongoing health issues we will not be re-opening the barbershop.

We take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your support and friendship over the past 42 years.

We have had amazing craic, made amazing friends and we are beyond grateful to all of you.

Any queries/outstanding vouchers/previous bookings can contact us through messenger or WhatsApp 0857138204.