Alcohol-related liver disease has increased across the majority of counties in Ireland over the last five years, according to a new report.

According to today’s Examiner newspaper, hospital data shows Dublin, Cork, and Galway account for the greatest number of cases, with hospitalisations jumping by 16% in Cork.

The biggest increases, however, have been in Roscommon (up 181%), from 16 to 45 cases.

A report from the Health Research Board examined discharges at hospitals for alcohol-related liver disease (ALD) between 2018 and 2022.

“ALD hospitalisations have increased during this five-year period in the majority of counties in Ireland,” the report said.

“Roscommon, Carlow and Kildare have seen the greatest increase in the number of ALD hospitalisations whereas Kerry and Sligo have seen the greatest decline between 2018 and 2022.”