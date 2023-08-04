There is chaos at present as traffic coming off the new N5 dual carriageway into Westport is all being directed north into Westport, along the Newport Road. That’s the view of Westport based Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn.

He raised the matter at a recent meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District. He claims that signage on the main roundabout, as you come off the new N5 dual carriageway, into the town is simply inadequate. This he says is directing too much traffic into the town from the Newport Road side, while in fact, much of that traffic would be better to enter the town from the Castlebar road side if travelling on to the Ballinrobe Road, Leenane or Louisburgh.

Councillr Flynn told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that while the new N5 dual carriageway is a major new asset, nonetheless, the signage erected on the main roundabout into Westport needs to be immediately enhanced....