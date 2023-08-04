A pair of pink Manolo Blahniks shoes worth an estimated €700 were found dumped in a bin by security staff at the Galway races.

The find was revealed by RTÉ journalist, Teresa Mannion, yesterday on social media.

The broadcaster posted a series of snaps of the expensive Spanish designed shoes alongside the security staff who discovered them.

The Manolo brand's craftsmanship, attention to detail, and use of high-quality materials often command a premium price, ranging from €500 up as high as €13,000 or more, depending on scarcity.

Thousands of punters have been flocking to Ballybrit since Monday for the famous Galway Racing festival and yesterday was Ladies Day with ‘Best Dressed Lady’, winning a €10,000 cash prize. The winner was Maritess McCarthy from Douglas in Cork, who works as a Cardio-Thoracic Theatre Nurse @ Cork University Hospital. Commenting on her outfit, Maritess said her outfit was made by a Filipino designer named Raffaella which she bought while visiting my home country Philippines last Christmas. Her headpiece was made by Elizabeth Christina Design also known as Tina Coyne from Cork. The crystal embellished clutch was Jimmy Choo, as were her red shoes.

While Anne-Marie Corbett from Galway living in Mitchelstown in Cork, who works in childcare and hospitality, was crowned ‘Best Hat’ as she wowed in an orange, red and yellow head-piece from Galway milliner ‘Emily Jean’. Anne-Marie received a cash prize of €3,000 on the day.