13 thousand people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year, that number set to double by 2040.

That's the warning from the Irish Cancer Society who are calling on the government to introduce measures to make Sun Protection Factors more affordable.

Skin Cancer is Ireland's most common cancer.

The Society is urging people who notice any changes in their skin to seek medical advice immediately.

Rachel Morrow, Director of Advocacy at the Irish Cancer Society, has this advice.....