NCBI (National Council for the Blind of Ireland) has the opened its newest Irish retail store in Swinford.

Local service user Patrick Byrne was the VIP guest to cut the opening ribbon at the new premises , located on Market Street in the town.

Patrick spoke of the support he receives from NCBI and urged everyone to support the new shop.

Lorna O’Donovan, Area Manager for NCBI Swinford explained that the goal of its stores is to contribute to the many services and supports NCBI offers to people who are blind or vision impaired.

“We are conscious of our responsibility within the fashion industry to keep our stores as sustainable as possible, which is why promoting our pre-loved clothing, accessories, and more over fast fashion is so important.”

NCBI’s chain of shops, which is the second largest in Ireland, plays a vital and integral part in the charity’s overall fundraising efforts, allowing the national sight loss agency to provide vital, life-changing services to over 8,000 people each year.