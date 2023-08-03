GRA to press ahead with no confidence vote in the Commissioner Drew Harris

The Garda Representative Association has confirmed it's to press ahead with a no confidence ballot in the Garda Commissioner.

The GRA and Commissioner Drew Harris' team met this morning for talks on his intention to revert to the pre-covid roster in November.

The association says while certain issues such as resources, recruitment and suspensions were discussed, it's disappointed the central issue regarding rosters remains unresolved.

It President, Brendan O'Connor, says little progress was made today, and the GRA's members vote on confidence in Commissioner Harris should be completed by mid-September...