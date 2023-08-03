St Muredach’s College in Ballina has appointed a new Principal. Wayne Walsh, a native of county Meath takes over at the helm of the Diocesan College.

School Patron Bishop John Fleming and The Board of Management of the school have announced the appointment that will commence in September.

Wayne will bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise and continuing professional development to his new role as Principal of St Muredach’s, drawing on his experience some years ago as a Deputy Head Teacher in one of the highest performing Comprehensive Schools in England.

In 2020, he returned to Ireland where he took up the post of Principal of Castlepollard Community College.

Wayne and his family moved to Ballina this Summer, his wife Lorna is a native of Ballina and they currently have two boys aged 2 and 4.