Amber Thursday takes place each year on the Thursday leading into the August bank holiday weekend. This year’s Amber Thursday takes place today, 3rd August ‘23.

Its a joint national social media campaign to promote fire, road and water safety advice and guidance ahead of the busy weekend. Road Safety, Fire Prevention and Water Development Officers in respective services use the collective opportunity to raise awareness about the various risks and dangers associated with fire, road and water-based activities.

There have been 11 fatalities on Mayo roads so far this year, an increase of over 100% on the previous two years where 5 people lost their lives on Mayo roads in 2021 and 2022. This is not to mention the number of people seriously injured. Mayo has now the highest number of fatalities in the Country on our roads so far this year.

This August Bank Holiday Weekend Mayo County Councils Road Safety Officer, Gary Smyth is asking all Motorists to plan their trips, “don’t speed and don’t drive under the influence of drink or drugs. Make sure your car is road worthy and wear your seatbelts. In wet weather put on your dipped headlights and allow double the breaking distance you would normally allow. Pedestrians should wear Hi Vis clothing during the day if out walking and be reflective at night. Cyclists also need to be seen and wear Hi Vis clothing and attach a flashing rear light to their bikes as an extra to be seen.”

Jason Keane, A/ Station Officer, Mayo Fire Service adds;“this bank holiday weekend can be a particularly busy time for firefighters who are called to various incidents including forest fires, outdoor fires, barbeque or domestic fires and road traffic collisions. The Chief Fire Officers Association (CFOA) is encouraging the public to become aware of the risks from fires occurring outdoors, in the home, in the garden, while visiting parks and wilderness areas or in areas close to vegetation or trees.”

If you’re planning a swim this weekend, Patricia Flynn, Water Safety Officer, Mayo County Council urges the public to consider some vital key points: