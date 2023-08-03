A Sligo woman is walking solo from Mizen Head to Malin Head to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland

Iris Murphy is close to completing an epic ‘marathon a day’ unassisted solo walk from Mizen Head to Malin Head to raise vital funds for the North West Regional Branch of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

She is a native of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and lives in Riverstown, Co. Sligo and set out on the 600 kilometre journey from Mizen on Monday July 24th, with her tent and backpack and no support vehicle.

Her Shania Murphy and niece Evie Pierse are among the approximately 1,400 children and adults in Ireland living with the condition.

Iris is due to finish at Malin Head this Sunday, August 6th, and has experienced the kindness of strangers along the way, with some people joining her for part of the walk or offering her accommodation as a break from camping in wet weather.

So far, she has walked between 42 and 45 kilometres each day, the equivalent of a marathon a day, walking for eight to nine hours daily.

Back in 2008, Iris did a coast-to-coast walk from Sligo to Drogheda for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

Anyone who would like to support Iris’s fundraiser for the North West Regional Branch of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland can do so at: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/MizentoMalinsolowalk