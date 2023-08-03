A Mayo TD says a review of the new garda policing model in Mayo needs to be reviewed as a matter of urgency.

Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon says there is a major lack of senior Gardaí in the county, along with no superintendent in Castlebar, which is the divisional headquarters for Mayo/Roscommon/Longford.

It comes as members of the Garda Representative Association are due to meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris today amid a row over rostering.

Deputy Dillon says from speaking to local Gardaí, there is a concern around rostering and resources throughout the county.

He has speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....