IKEA is to officially open a new pick-up point at Tesco Ballinasloe tomorrow Friday.

The collection point will be located in the car-park and the service is free for orders over €200 – or €15 otherwise.

It’s part of a national rollout which starts this week, following trials in Cork, Louth and Kildare earlier this year.

Further information on the new collection points is available at IKEA.com