THE Connacht Whiskey Distillery in Ballina has scooped four awards at the prestigious Irish Whiskey Masters 2023 awards, which took place at Merchant House in London.

Following a day of tastings by industry experts, the Mayo distillery was awarded three gold medals and one silver medal.

Amongst their winners was the newly released Connacht Single Malt Irish Whiskey ‘Spirit of the Atlantic‘, which was awarded Gold in the Single Malt - Ultra Premium category. The whiskey, is produced on site at the distillery in Belleek.

Following on from their highly acclaimed Connacht Single Malt Batch 1 limited edition last year, this core release is a five-year-old single malt Irish whiskey matured in ex Bourbon and ex Oloroso Sherry casks.

This award represents a huge achievement for the distilling team and a superb endorsement for the product and brand.