The Garda Commissioner's set to meet the leadership of the GRA today.

The body which represents rank and file Gardai announced last week that it will ballot its members on a motion of no confidence in Drew Harris.

Relations deteriorated after the Commissioner announced a return to pre-covid era rosters, which members of the force say will see them working longer hours with shorter breaks from duty.

The Irish Times reports the meeting was requested by Drew Harris, and senior figures within the Garda Representative Association are due to attend talks with the Commissioner at Garda Headquarters today.