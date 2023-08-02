Keem Bay on Achill Island has been named as one of the best beaches in the world on a well known travel website.

The Mayo beach has made Big 7 Travel’s annual list of ‘The 50 Best Beaches In The World’.

The list is now in its fifth year, and is devised using aggregated scores from previous media results, official Blue Flag locations, social media popularity and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team.

Keem Bay, featured prominently in the stunning scenery in this year’s multi Oscar-nominated film The Banshees of Inisherin.