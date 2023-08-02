A Mayo Senator says she hopes the number of free rounds of IVF that couples will be eligible for will increase over the coming years.

It comes following the Government's announcement this week that couples will be eligible for one round of publically funded IVF from this September.

Senator Lisa Chambers says for some couples, the financial burden of IVF has meant many couples haven't considered the route.

The Fianna Fail Senator told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that over time, the Government may be in a position to increase the number of rounds a couple would be entitled to....