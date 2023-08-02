Mayo has the highest population of older people living in the county.

That's according to new figures from ALONE, which shows 26% of the county's population are aged 60 and over.

The organisation that allows helps people to remain in their own homes as they get older say it's quite worrying that many older people now rent the home they live in.

They say that the state pension isn't designed to pay rents, as in previous years most older people owned the houses they lived in.

Grainne Loughran is the Communications officer at ALONE.

She told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that there are major concerns about the rise of older people who are permanently living in rental accommodation....