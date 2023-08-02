The SIPTU National Retained Fire Fighter Committee is to undertake a national consultation at all retained fire stations as strike action continues around the country.

The full strike has been running for a week now, with stations across the region and nationally only responding to life-threatening incidents and 50% of stations off the run at any one time.

Over 2,000 retained fire fighters are on strike seeking improved and more secure pay and conditions with more structured time off.

SIPTU’s Karan O'Loughlin says “at present there is a lack of political will to engage meaningfully to resolve this dispute and in these circumstances, the dispute actions will be escalated.

Over the next week, the union will be undertaking a series of meetings with members in all of the stations to ensure everyone is escalation read. The national committee will meet again next Wednesday (9th August) to consider the consultation outcomes and actions.”

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Brendan O'Brien, says “The longer the management and the Government continue to turn away from the retained fire service, the harder it will be to resolve this dispute. There is a window of opportunity now for engagement on a resolution before a serious level of escalation further entrenches positions. The retained fire service is a necessary and essential service in our communities and deserves the support of employers, government and the general public.”