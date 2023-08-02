The Marine Institute, headquartered at Rinville, near Oranmore, has held its annual Poster Presentation Day, giving student bursars the opportunity to present their work and research completed during their Summer Bursary internship placements.

This year, 20 students produced posters and also gave flash presentations to their supervisors, other bursars, and Marine Institute staff.

The bursary programme, which has been running since the 60s, provides students with an opportunity to take part in, and contribute professionally to the world of marine science and associated fields before concluding third-level education.

This year bursars worked in areas including fish husbandry, fish trap census research, ecological monitoring, climate research, and linking art and science.

Eight students’ efforts were spotlighted as exceptional. These students and their project areas were:

Rosemary Lane – Crayfish Plague Monitoring

Craig Ferguson – INFOMAR Seabed Mapping

Saoirse Cusack – Finance

Michael Officer – Marine Research Infrastructure

Colleen Kyan – Social Media and Communications

Brice Dourieu – Shellfish Research

Laura Foster – Infragravity Wave Modelling and Communications in Climate Services

Dan O Connell – Linking Art and Science