The National Fertiliser Database is live and is now open for registration of Professional Fertiliser End Users (primarily farmers and others that use fertilisers as part of their work) and Fertiliser Economic Operators (e.g. importers, merchants etc. that sell fertilisers). From the 1st September anyone wishing to sell or purchase fertiliser (including lime) must be being registered.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the roll-out of the National Fertiliser Database is an important milestone and will require very little additional work for most farmers and will provide a number of benefits.

The Department will write to all farmers about the new requirements and Department officials will also have a stand at the National Ploughing Championships where individual queries will be answered and assistance with registration will be provided.

Details on various responsibilities, along with further information is available online at gov.ie - National Fertiliser Database (www.gov.ie).

Queries regarding the database should be sent by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .