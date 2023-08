Our Google searches over the last 20 years have revealed Ireland's two main obsessions - sport and the weather.

To mark the anniversary of Google opening its first Irish office back in 2003, the search engine has unveiled some of our top searches.

Ireland's historic Six Nations win in 2009 saw searches for "what is a grand slam?" spike by over 700 per cent during the tournament - while flood-related queries dominated in 2011 and the heatwave caught our attention back in 2018.