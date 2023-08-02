The Road Safety Authority has issued a stark warning that years of road safety progress is at risk of being undone.

New figures reveal that road deaths in the first half of 2023 are the worst for six years, with 100 people killed on Ireland's roads so far this year.

While twenty-three people aged between 16 and 25 lost their lives on the roads so far this year, which is almost the same number as with same period in 2021 and 2022 combined.

Galway and Mayo account for the highest number of fatalities this year with 11 and 10 respectively.

Sarah O'Connor is the Director of partnership and external affairs at the RSA.

She told Midwest Radio's Tommy Marren that figures this year show more young people are losing their lives on Irish roads.....