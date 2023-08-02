

A quarter of secondary school parents say they've had to take out a loan or borrow from friends in order to meet back to school costs this year.

Research from Barnardos shows the average cost of sending a fourth class pupil to school is 320 euro, rising to 972 euro for a student entering secondary school.

The charity's Back to School Survey of over a thousand parents has found half at primary level and two thirds at second level are worried about meeting the costs this year.

Barnardos' CEO, Suzannne Connolly says the notion that education in Ireland is free is completely untrue.