Met Eireann says July 2023 was over four times wetter than July 2022.

Last month is provisionally the wettest July on record in Ireland.

Met Eireann says October 2022 and March of this year are also the wettest recorded of those months.

A weather station in Dublin's Phoenix Park broke an 82 year old rainfall record in July.

Meanwhile a station at Ireland West Airport saw rain for 37 days in a row between the end of June and end of July.