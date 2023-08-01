From August 5 to 13 this year the inaugural BallaghDream Arts Festival will take place in Ballagahderreen Co Roscommon.

The festival is the first of its kind in Ballaghaderreen and has been planned and organised over the last 12 months by a small team of local business people, creators and supporters of the arts who are working voluntarily to bring some colour, sound and excitement to the town.

Among the week’s display, two of Ireland’s top electronic artists Daithi and Mayo native Elaine Mai are joined by local live looping artist Death Milkshake on Friday 11 August.

Elaine Mai has been speaking to Midwest news about the event and gives a bit more of a background about herself: