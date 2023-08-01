The number of people who have died on the country's roads in the first half of the year is the worst figure in six years.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are warning that should the trend continue, 168 people will lose their lives by the end of 2023.

As of today, there have been 100 deaths on Irish roads so far this year, an increase of 11 on the same period last year.

Galway (11), Mayo (10) and Cork (9) combined account for almost one third of the fatalities.

23 young people aged between 16 and 25 have lost their lives so far this year.