The campaign to establish an all Irish secondary school in castlebar has this week received the backing of many members of the Castlebar municipal district.

Founders of the campaign Emer Mayock and Frainc O Clochartiagh, along with committee member Therese Ruane, made a presentation to the chamber on Wednesday last, where the received the support of all councillors present.

Currently, there is no second level gaelscoil in mayo outside of a Gaeltacht area.

Emer Mayock has been giving more details about their presentation to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....