Thirteen Mayo businesses are included in Best Of Ireland 2023, which gives a detailed account of Ireland’s best restaurant, shops, venues, attractions, hotels, events and more.

The businesses included in the list are:

An Port Mór, Westport

Ashford Castle, Cong

Breaffy House Hotel, Breaffy

Café Rua, Castlebar

Céide Fields, Ballycastle

Don Racino, Castlebar

La Fougrére at Knockranny House Hotel, Westport

Matt Molloy’s, Westport

Mount Falcon Estate, Ballina

Mulranny Park Hotel, Mulranny

Nephin, Nephin Beg Mountain Range

Royal Theatre Castlebar

Wilde’s at the Lodge, Cong